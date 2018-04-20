Court urges Alfie Evans' parents not to continue legal battle over toddler's life-support treatment

The parents of a 23-month-old boy who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment battle have lost the latest round of their legal fight after failing to persuade Supreme Court justices to consider their case for a second time.

Tom Evans and Kate James, who are both in their early twenties, had made another application to the Supreme Court after losing a second fight over Alfie Evans at the Court of Appeal.

But justices on Friday dismissed their application.

Judges have also approved a plan for withdrawing treatment and bringing Alfie’s life to an end.

Three appeal court judges endorsed a plan drawn up by doctors earlier this week.

But they said treatment should continue until Supreme Court justices had made a decision.

Judges said no detail of the plan could be made public because Alfie was entitled to privacy as his life came to a close.

Alfie’s parents had already lost one round of fights, in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.