Are you confused about what you can recycle?

Do you know which kinds of packaging can be recycled and which can't? No? Well you're not alone.

UK consumers are willing to pay an extra £200 more a year for recyclable packaging, but many remain confused as to which products they can be recycled, a survey has found.

Almost two thirds of people (60%) say they recycle as often as they can, but 37% said they do not always know if products can be recycled and put them in the general waste bin if in doubt.

The poll, produced for cleaning products brand Ecover, found seven in 10 people are confused about which plastics can be recycled.

Some 45% want more education on what can and cannot be recycled and 56% want clearer labelling on packaging.

The poll - which canvassed 2,007 adults - found that Britons would happily part with £4 a week more, or £208 a year, for their shopping if all the packaging was recyclable.