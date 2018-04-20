- ITV Report
Are you confused about what you can recycle?
Do you know which kinds of packaging can be recycled and which can't? No? Well you're not alone.
UK consumers are willing to pay an extra £200 more a year for recyclable packaging, but many remain confused as to which products they can be recycled, a survey has found.
Almost two thirds of people (60%) say they recycle as often as they can, but 37% said they do not always know if products can be recycled and put them in the general waste bin if in doubt.
The poll, produced for cleaning products brand Ecover, found seven in 10 people are confused about which plastics can be recycled.
Some 45% want more education on what can and cannot be recycled and 56% want clearer labelling on packaging.
The poll - which canvassed 2,007 adults - found that Britons would happily part with £4 a week more, or £208 a year, for their shopping if all the packaging was recyclable.
Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet II series appears to be a major driver behind changing consumer behaviour, with 20% saying they have started using reusable shopping bags since watching the documentary.
One in six (16%) have made more effort to recycle at work or at home, while 13% have switched to products that use less packaging.
More than half (53%) back a plastic bottle deposit scheme and 42% want to see plastic-free aisles in supermarkets.
The survey also revealed resentment for those who do not recycle, with 38% believing that they are as bad as those who drop litter in the street and one in 10 believing it should be a criminal offence.
Tom Domen, global innovation lead at Ecover, said: "As manufacturers, we believe we need to totally re-think plastic - how we make it, use it, re-use it and recycle it.
"We want to eradicate single-use plastic. And then we want to envision a world that is plastic-free."
Friends of the Earth plastic-free campaigner Julian Kirby said: "The public enthusiasm for action on plastic waste and recycling sends a powerful signal to government and industry that tougher action is not just needed, it's wanted too.
"While the government has taken small steps to target plastic pollution, it's not enough to address the scale of action required to prevent plastics from choking our oceans.
"The government must listen to the public, phase out virgin plastic and draw up plans to end the use of all but the most essential plastics."
If you're confused about what you can recycle, check with your local council to see what they collect.