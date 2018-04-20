'I feel it is the right time for me to step down' - Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal

Arsenal's most successful manager has faced several seasons of fan pressure to quit. Credit: PA

Arsene Wenger has announced he will step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season. The Frenchman said: "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season." The 68-year-old's position has come under intense scrutiny recently after Arsenal failed to finish in the top four last season for the first time in his 22 year tenure. The three-time Premier League winner hoped his fortunes would improve this season, however after another failed campaign it appears the Frenchman has taken the decision to jump before being pushed.

In a statement on Arsenal.com he wrote: "I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. "I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special." He added: "I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever." He has lifted the FA Cup three times in the last four seasons but has not won a Premier League title since the unbeaten 'Invincibles' season in 2003/04. Hopes for any success this season rest solely on the Europa League, however the prospect of winning that was clearly not enough to keep the ex-Monaco boss at Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger signed as Arsenal manager in 1996. Credit: PA

For the past few seasons the Arsenal boss has faced "Wenger Out" banners at the Emirates, but calls for his departure intensified at the end of last season after failing to reach the Champions League Despite the growing negativity Wenger signed a new two-year deal with the mandate of sustaining a title challenge. That failed miserably and, at the time of the announcement, Arsenal sit sixth in the table and 33 points adrift of newly crowned champions Manchester City. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was "surprised" at Wenger's announcement, adding: "He's had a fantastic career, an outstanding personality and very successful. He was always a big role model and it will be different without him."

Wenger has won three Premier League titles including the unbeaten 'Invincibles' season in 2003/04 however he has recently faced calls for him to quit. Credit: PA