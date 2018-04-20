Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom hits the London stage

The acclaimed film director Baz Luhrmann has adapted his Hollywood-hit, Strictly Ballroom - a movie credited with reviving an outdated dance form - as a West End stage musical.

The stage version of the 1992 film about a professional dance star paired with a left-footed partner in a bid to win a major championship, is to open at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

The film began as a side project for Luhrmann, himself a former ballroom dancer, and his proposal was at first met with little enthusiasm from Hollywood.

He is gratified that the film - that was originally refused funding - lives on today, saying the film sends a "strong, clear and joyous" message.