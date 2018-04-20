British teen hacker who rocked top US intelligence officials jailed for 'cyber terrorism'

A British teenager who rocked the US intelligence community in a campaign of "cyber terrorism" has been jailed for up for two years.

Kane Gamble, 18, admitted targeting high-profile CIA and FBI figures from his family home in Leicestershire.

Between June 2015 and February 2016, he hacked email and phone accounts, accessing "extremely sensitive" documents on military and intelligence operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Old Bailey was told.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave handed him a deterrent sentence of two years in youth detention.

He said Gamble had "revelled" in the attacks, adding: "This was an extremely nasty campaign of politically motivated cyber terrorism.

"The victims would have felt seriously violated."

Gamble impersonated his victims, including then-CIA chief John Brennan and his wife, and FBI deputy director Mark Giuliano, and conned call centres at communications giants Comcast and Verizon into divulging confidential information.