Commonwealth leaders to decide who succeeds Queen as organisation's head

Leaders of the Commonwealth will discuss whether Prince Charles should succeed the Queen as head of the organisation when they meet behind closed doors at Windsor Castle later today.

The Queen has publicly endorsed Charles, giving his hopes of heading the 53-member body a boost.

The Queen said it was her "sincere wish" that the Commonwealth "will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949".

Charles' prospects appear good, but the succession is not automatic - it rests in the hands of the Commonwealth leaders and there has been no official confirmation that Charles will be offered the role on Friday.

The question of succession arises as it has been widely assumed that the Queen, who celebrates her 92nd birthday on Saturday, is probably presiding over her last Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in person.