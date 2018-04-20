Has society changed since the death of Stephen Lawrence?

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

Twenty-five years ago, a black teenager was murdered while waiting for a bus in south London. Stephen Lawrence was stabbed to death by a racist gang, simply because he was black. His murder, the court case and the failings of the Metropolitan Police captured the nation's attention. For the first time, the notion of institutional racism gained public awareness. However, a quarter-of-a-century on, some believe that society still needs to change.

Lawrence was training to be an architect before he was killed. For Michael Martin, he thinks people are still judged by the colour of their skin in his industry. Credit: ITV News

Architect Michael Martin feels that he is immediately judged by some clients because of the colour of his skin. "You can build a bit of frustration towards it and feel it's unfair - why are we having to work twice as hard? But, I guess we subconsciously accept it almost and accept that's what the system does."

Steven Reid was born in the same year as Lawrence and he fears young people today are being dragged into gang culture. Credit: ITV News

Steven Reid, a teacher, views gang culture as a bigger issue than racism. "It's probably harder now being a black man than it was 15... 20-years-ago... they feel that's the way of life, that's how they are going to grow, mature and earn money."

When Derin Aderinto thinks of Stephen Lawrence, she thinks instantly of racism. Credit: ITV News

Lawrence was an active member at Cambridge Harriers Athletic Club - young black athletes there today are divided on whether society needs to change. Derin Aderinto thinks that "time's have changed since he was killed." "You get a feeling of being more accepted especially as a black woman and black person in society, there's more acceptance of us."

'Yizzy' told ITV News that he distrusts the police. Credit: ITV News