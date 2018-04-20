- ITV Report
Has society changed since the death of Stephen Lawrence?
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent
Twenty-five years ago, a black teenager was murdered while waiting for a bus in south London.
Stephen Lawrence was stabbed to death by a racist gang, simply because he was black.
His murder, the court case and the failings of the Metropolitan Police captured the nation's attention.
For the first time, the notion of institutional racism gained public awareness. However, a quarter-of-a-century on, some believe that society still needs to change.
Architect Michael Martin feels that he is immediately judged by some clients because of the colour of his skin.
"You can build a bit of frustration towards it and feel it's unfair - why are we having to work twice as hard? But, I guess we subconsciously accept it almost and accept that's what the system does."
Steven Reid, a teacher, views gang culture as a bigger issue than racism.
"It's probably harder now being a black man than it was 15... 20-years-ago... they feel that's the way of life, that's how they are going to grow, mature and earn money."
Lawrence was an active member at Cambridge Harriers Athletic Club - young black athletes there today are divided on whether society needs to change.
Derin Aderinto thinks that "time's have changed since he was killed."
"You get a feeling of being more accepted especially as a black woman and black person in society, there's more acceptance of us."
However, for one athlete at the club, there is still distrust of the police.
"I don't feel protected by the police. I get stopped and searched because I'm wearing a hoody or I'm dressed in all black. I thought it was innocent until proven guilty but it's like I'm guilty and I've got to prove I'm innocent."