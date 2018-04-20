Police arrest second suspect over burglary at pensioner Richard Osborn-Brooks's home

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a burglary at the home of pensioner Richard Osborn-Brooks.

Officers detained Billy Jeeves, 28, in Kent following a lengthy search on Friday, Scotland Yard said.

Jeeves is believed to have been involved in the failed burglary at Mr Osborn-Brooks's home in Hither Green, south east London, along with Henry Vincent.

Vincent was fatally stabbed in a scuffle during the raid on April 4.

Mr Osborn-Brooks, 78, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but later released without charge.