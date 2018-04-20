Salisbury 'hot spots' sealed off because of toxic threat

Police cordons have sprung up around Salisbury as preparations begin to rid nine hot spots of the toxic after-effects of last month’s nerve agent attack. A small amount of the Novichok substance is thought to have been used in liquid form to target Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33. The multimillion-pound decontamination operation will centre on nine areas where experts think traces could still linger.

Credit: PA Graphics

Government officials sought to allay concerns by saying the city was still safe for residents and visitors, and there was no additional risk to the public. Four cordons were installed overnight – at The Maltings shopping centre, The Mill pub, Riverside House and Zizzi restaurant, Wiltshire Council said. Work is expected to begin next week and will likely prioritise a police station, two ambulance stations and the council building which were affected, it is understood. A council spokesman said on Friday morning: “Those barriers are there because they are not starting their work over the weekend.” It could take months for the process to be complete.

The house of Sergei Skripal has been the site of intensive investigation since the attack. Credit: Ben Mitchell/PA

Officials from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), joined local council, police and health representatives to update residents on the clean-up process at a public meeting on Thursday evening. Asked whether the chemical remains at the same “lethal” level as the day it was put on Mr Skripal’s door, Defra’s chief scientific adviser Ian Boyd said: “We have to make an assumption that in certain circumstances there will be relatively high concentrations, probably in very, very specific locations, which could be at levels that could be toxic to individuals.

A police notice previously stuck to a business property in the Maltings. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

“That’s an assumption, it’s also one we’ve tested in some circumstances and we do know that there are hot spots like that around, so we have to make those assumptions that some of the hot spots we’ve still got to find. “But those hot spots will still be in the locations we are talking about. “In these locations, there may well be higher concentrations that we still have to find, but we already know there are some high concentrations within those locations.” Residents were told the Bourne Hill building, housing Salisbury’s police station as well as Wiltshire council’s offices will close for up to eight weeks from Friday. The decontamination work will focus on the evidence room and two lockers inside the station, which were sealed off after the March 4 attack.

