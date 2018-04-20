Queen's wish fulfilled as Prince Charles is approved as the next head of the Commonwealth

After the Queen expressed her wishes on Thursday, it shouldn’t come as a great surprise, but the leaders of the Commonwealth have decided that they do want Prince Charles to be their next head. When the communiqué comes out later on Friday, it will show that all 53 leaders – who between them represent 2.4 billion people - came to that conclusion. The Commonwealth summit has relocated to Windsor Castle on Friday and the various leaders have been locked at what has been called a ‘retreat’. The Queen opened the discussions, but I’m told she did not take part in them. But then, she didn’t need to.

The Queen endorsed her son to succeed her. Credit: PA

The Queen spoke on Thursday of her wish that "one day" (which was a euphemism for ‘when I’m no longer here’) her son Prince Charles would lead the Commonwealth just as her father, King George VI, had done before her. She would not have said that, had she had the slightest doubt that the leaders, gathered at that time in Buckingham Palace, would decide otherwise. However, there was a possibility that one of the nations, as varied as they are in size and wealth, could have wished to proceed differently. So, the final decision hinged on the meeting in Windsor. On Friday night, the Prince Minister, who is the hosting leader for this London-based summit, will close proceedings at a press conference next to the Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland. Unlike the accession of Monarch, the job of Head of Commonwealth, is not hereditary.

This may be the last CHOGM meeting the Queen presides over. Credit: PA