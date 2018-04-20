Reporter: I had understanding with detective over Sir Cliff Richard raid

A BBC reporter has told a court he had an “understanding” with a senior detective over a search of Sir Cliff Richard’s home.

Dan Johnson broke the story about the apartment being raided following a child sex assault allegation.

Lawyers representing Sir Cliff have suggested Mr Johnson “strong-armed” South Yorkshire Police into telling him when the search would take place.

They have said he threatened to reveal information against detectives’ wishes if he did not get co-operation.

Mr Johnson on Thursday told a High Court judge that had not happened.

“There was an understanding between us,” he told Mr Justice Mann on Friday.

“If I kept quiet … They would confirm details of the search.”

Sir Cliff has sued the BBC over coverage of the South Yorkshire Police search in August 2014 and wants damages at the “top end” of the scale.

He says the coverage, which involved the use of a helicopter, was a “very serious invasion” of his privacy.

The BBC disputes his claims.

Bosses say coverage of the search of the apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was accurate and in good faith.

Mr Justice Mann has heard Mr Johnson asked a South Yorkshire Police press officer if Sir Cliff was on the “radar” after getting a tip that the singer was being investigated.

The trial continues.

Sir Cliff said nothing to journalists when he arrived at court.