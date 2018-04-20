Royal Mail chief executive to step down after eight years

Royal Mail has confirmed that chief executive Moya Greene will step down after more than eight years at the helm.

Ms Greene will be replaced by Rico Back – the chief executive of the group’s European subsidiary General Logistics Systems – who will take the reins at the start of June after the company releases its 2017-2018 earnings results.

The outgoing boss will formally step down from the board on July 19 following Royal Mail’s annual general meeting (AGM) but stay on at the company until September in order to ensure an “orderly handover” to her successor.

Mr Back has been a senior Royal Mail Group executive and boss of GLS for 18 years, having been a founding member of German Parcel, which Royal Mail snapped up in 1999 and later rebranded as GLS.

He will stand for formal election to the role at the company’s AGM in July.

Royal Mail shares were up nearly 0.4% in morning trading following the news.