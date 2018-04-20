Swedish DJ Avicii dies at 28

Avicii performing during Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in 2015. Credit: PA

Artist, DJ and producer Avicii has died aged 28. Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday, according to his agent In a statement his publicist, Ebba Lindqvist, said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, has died aged 28. Credit: AP

Avicii had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. His continuing health issues eventually forced him to retire from live performing in 2016. Celebrities tweeted their tributes in response to the news. DJ Calvin Harris tweeted: "Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. "My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x."

Singer Dua Lipa wrote: "Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x."

Avicii live at the Summerburst open air festival in his native Sweden. Credit: PA

Liam Payne tweeted: "Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii. Very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x." Producer and Chic star Nile Rodgers, a friend and collaborator of Avicii's, said he was in tears after hearing the news about his "little bro". He wrote in a series of posts on Twitter: "I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody. "Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always."

