The pensioners who put their own needs aside to care for disabled family members

Violet Reed is in her eighties, but she is a full-time carer for her disabled son Barry. She is one of Britain's many neglected elderly parent carers.

Violet has cared for Barry for the past 66 years.

He suffers from an incurable brain condition and has been dependent on his mother since the age of three.

The two are frozen in time. She still helps him dress, prepares his meals and looks after him when he is sick.

"Sometimes he can be coughing and he can be sick. There's times I've thought if he went before me that would be good because I'd know where he was," she told ITV News. "But I wouldn't want it."