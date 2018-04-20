Woman dies after fire breaks out at block of flats in northeast London

A woman has died following a fire at a three-storey block of flats in northeast London, London Fire Brigade said.

More than 70 firefighters were called to a fire in a flat in Chingford at 2.14am on Friday.

Pictures from the scene show flames pouring out of the roof of the building in Connington Crescent.

The building houses Connington Court and Connington House - both run by Sequence Care - which provide services to support adults with autism and other complex needs or behaviours, according to Care Quality Commission documents.

Twelve people are understood to have left the block before the emergency services arrived.

Station manager Keith Wilson said: "Firefighters have been working hard to contain the spread of the fire which has destroyed the roof.

"Crews expect to be here into the day, tackling hot spots."

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.