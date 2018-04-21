- ITV Report
Another very warm day, though some thunderstorms will develop
Today:
Dry and sunny for most, however, some isolated heavy and thundery showers will also break out over parts of England and Wales and move northeastwards during the afternoon.
Tonight:
Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to clear northeastwards into the early hours. Most areas dry overnight, before further rain moves into the far west later on.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: