Chemical weapons inspectors leave site of suspected attack in Syria, ITV News understands

Chemical weapons inspectors have left the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria and should have results from any samples within around a week, ITV News understands.

ITV News journalist Jonathan Wald confirmed the news, writing on Twitter: "OPCW inspectors return from Douma, Damascus after finally accessing the sites of the apparent chemical attack exactly 2 weeks ago in Syria; results of any samples they have taken should be in about a week."

Inspectors from the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were delayed for one week in Damascus before they could visit the town of Douma, where the alleged attack occurred.

Russia has been accused of preventing inspectors reaching the site where 75 people were thought to have died in the rebel-held town of Douma exactly two weeks ago.

It finally appears as though the inspectors have finished their work but there have been fears in Western capitals that much of the evidence of what happened on April 7 will no longer be there.