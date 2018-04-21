Donald Trump 'UK summer visit pencilled in'

US president Donald Trump is planning on visiting the UK this summer, it is reported.

A visit for Trump, who has not visited the UK since he was elected to the White House in 2016, has been "pencilled in" for July, reports the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile an unnamed US official is reported to have told the Daily Telegraph that the president was looking at coming in the "late summer".

Earlier in the year Trump cancelled a visit to the UK to open the new American embassy, criticising its move from Grosvenor Square in the prestigious Mayfair district of central London to an "off location" at Nine Elms, south of the Thames.

The president blamed the cost of the new embassy and its location south of the River Thames, saying it was a "bad deal".