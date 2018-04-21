Happy 92nd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen

Her Royal Highness The Queen is celebrating her first birthday of the year, the day that she was born 92 years ago.

However the celebrations won't be over when the weekend is because she has another birthday around the corner.

The Queen's official birthday, a public celebration, is usually celebrated on the second Saturday of June, when the weather generally is warmer.

For her real birthday celebrations the Queen is set to attend a star-studded concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Shaggy, Sting, Sir Tom Jones, Craig David and Kylie Minogue are among the artists who will take to the stage at the concert.