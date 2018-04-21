Arrest in botched Hither Green burglary case

The suspect wanted in connection with a botched burglary at the home of Richard Osborn-Brooks has been arrested.

Billy Jeeves, 28, is said to have fled the scene in Hither Green, south-east London, after Henry Vincent was fatally stabbed by the pensioner.

Mr Osborn-Brooks, 78, was arrested on suspicion of murdering 37-year-old Vincent while defending his South Park Crescent home on April 4, before being released without charge.

Scotland Yard said Jeeves was arrested in north Kent at around 5.30pm on Friday on suspicion of two counts of burglary, theft and possession of a controlled substance.