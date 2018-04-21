Man stabbed to death in north London

A young man has been knifed to death in north London.

The 20-year-old was found fatally wounded on Roth Walk, near Finsbury Park, at around 3am on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

Medical staff fought to save his life but he was confirmed dead at the scene.

A second man, 21, found stabbed on nearby Seven Sisters Road, has been arrested on suspicion of affray, the Met said. His condition is not life-threatening.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted online about the killing, saying he was "deeply saddened" by "another life unnecessarily lost to violent crime on our streets".