- ITV Report
-
Man stabbed to death in north London
A young man has been knifed to death in north London.
The 20-year-old was found fatally wounded on Roth Walk, near Finsbury Park, at around 3am on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.
Medical staff fought to save his life but he was confirmed dead at the scene.
A second man, 21, found stabbed on nearby Seven Sisters Road, has been arrested on suspicion of affray, the Met said. His condition is not life-threatening.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted online about the killing, saying he was "deeply saddened" by "another life unnecessarily lost to violent crime on our streets".
He said: "The Met Police are using extra City Hall resources to fight this scourge and to remove violent criminals and weapons from the streets.
"We are also working tirelessly with the Met Police, community and youth groups, health and education services, and local and national government on preventing young people getting dragged in to lives of violent crime."
Inquiries are under way to trace the dead man's family, police said.
There have been more than 60 murder investigations launched by the Metropolitan Police so far this year amid a spike in violent crime in the capital.