Man who injured two police officers after ramming patrol car is jailed

A man who used a stolen transit van as a weapon to ram a fleeing police car has been jailed.

Dash-cam footage showed the shocking moment Daniel Cowell turned around the stolen van he was driving and sped directly at police.

The 25-year-old smashed head-on into the unmarked police car, before driving away.

Manchester Crown Court heard how the two officers were treated at hospital following the pursuit and were out of action for a number of weeks.

After recovering, the same officers spotted Cowell driving a stolen Renault Megane and after another high-speed chase he was eventually arrested.