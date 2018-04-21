- ITV Report
-
Man who injured two police officers after ramming patrol car is jailed
A man who used a stolen transit van as a weapon to ram a fleeing police car has been jailed.
Dash-cam footage showed the shocking moment Daniel Cowell turned around the stolen van he was driving and sped directly at police.
The 25-year-old smashed head-on into the unmarked police car, before driving away.
Manchester Crown Court heard how the two officers were treated at hospital following the pursuit and were out of action for a number of weeks.
After recovering, the same officers spotted Cowell driving a stolen Renault Megane and after another high-speed chase he was eventually arrested.
Daniel Cowell of Mayan Avenue, Salford was sentenced to five years and four months.
He pleaded guilty to intent to endanger life, aggravated taking without owners consent (TWOC), driving without insurance and driving without a license.
Sergeant Danny Kabal of Greater Manchester Police said: “Cowell’s actions during the two pursuits were nothing short of an attack on police officers who were just trying to do their job and protect the public.
“Not only did he take these vehicles that didn’t belong to him but he then proceeded to use them as a weapon, putting innocent members of the public and officers safety at risk without giving it a second thought."