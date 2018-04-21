National Archives could help Windrush generation remain in UK

Members of the so-called Windrush Generation have been given a boost after it was confirmed the National Archives hold arrival records of thousands of people who came to the UK decades ago.

Details from arrivals into the UK, including name, birth date and details of the journey taken were all recorded on passenger lists drawn up for the Board of Trade between 1878 and 1960.

These records, which are filed in nearly 1,500 boxes at the National Archives, could include those who came to Britain from the Caribbean by ship.

Recent restrictions in immigration law require people to have paperwork proof of near-continuous residence in the UK.

Many of those in the Windrush generation lack these records, having never applied for British citizenship or passports, and are now struggling to prove they are here legally.