Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games reception

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Invictus Games event ahead of this year's competition on Sydney. Credit: PA

Army personnel have praised Prince Harry for changing lives ahead of this year's Invictus Games in Sydney. The royal was attending an reception at Australia House in London with bride-to-be Meghan Markle, and was welcomed by Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy. Gareth Paterson, from Newcastle, who is leaving the army after 24 years' service, said of the prince: "You can't really fault the guy, he puts in so much effort." He added: "He genuinely cares about everyone he meets and remembers who people are." The 40-year-old, who suffers from an autoimmune disease which fuses the spine, competed at the Orlando and Toronto Invictus Games, winning three gold medals in archery.

Harry and Meghan met Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy at an Invictus Games event at Australia House in London. Credit: PA

This year Mr Paterson is coaching British hopefuls, preparing them for the "really high level of competition". More than 500 sick and injured military personnel and veterans from 18 nations are expected to compete at this year's Invictus Games in Sydney between October 20 and 27. Jo Hursey, who knows Harry from her 23 years in the army, said: "I don't think he realises how many lives he's changed. "He's changed mine for the better."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The 42-year-old said she tried to persuade Ms Markle to try out "sitting volleyball", saying the former Suits actress seemed keen. It is expected Harry will travel to Australia for the event with Ms Markle, who will by then be his wife. In a speech, Mr Turnbull said the competitors would get the "respect and recognition they so thoroughly deserve". He said: "It will be a formidable contest. Five hundred athletes ... will all be competing in a country and a city which will applaud them for their service and cheers them on to greater heights."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.