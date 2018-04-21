'Smallville' actress Alison Mack pleads not guilty to sex trafficking

An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped recruit women into a cult-like organisation.

Allison Mack was charged with sex trafficking after US prosecutors said she worked as a slave "master" recruiting women to a group led by a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.

Mack entered her plea in federal court in Brooklyn. The judge refused a request by her lawyers to release her without bail.