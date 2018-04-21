Temperatures cooling down

Sunday:

Cloud and some rain will slowly move eastwards across the UK, with cooler but brighter skies following, along with a few showers. However, staying warm and sunny across southeast England.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Changeable to begin the new working week. Generally unsettled, cooler and breezy, with rain or showers at times, especially across western parts. Driest in the southeast. Temperatures mostly near average.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: