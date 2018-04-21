What Emmanuel Macron should learn from Arsene Wenger

The individual who should make a forensic study of how Wenger’s career ended in failure is Emmanuel Macron.

Because the French president and the jumped-before-pushed Arsenal supremo have much in common, and not just in their overweening self-assurance, or that even weeks before they became towering figures in their worlds few took them seriously.

With silken tongue and suave persuasion, they revolutionised English football and French politics respectively - almost beyond recognition.

Whether it was Wenger’s modernisation of player fitness regimes, or Macron’s sledgehammer to trade union vested interests and archaic working practices, they are demolishers of the status quo.

And in their creative destruction they made and make the establishment look clodhopping and anachronistic.