Windrush pensioner who worked for 51 years stranded in Jamaica and separated from family
- Video report by ITV News political correspondent Paul Brand
A daughter of a Windrush pensioner has spoken of her fear she won't be able to say goodbye to her father before he dies, as he is stranded in Jamaica after he lost his right to return to the UK.
82-year-old Clayton Barnes arrived in the UK in 1959 as part of the Windrush generation, and worked and paid taxes for 51 years. He even had a British passport to his name.
However after he visited Jamaica, he was barred from returning to the UK in 2013. He is ill in hospital, and the care required costs £1,000 a month.
His daughter Samantha Barnes-Garner says her biggest fear is "that I will get a phone call and that's it", rather than being able to say goodbye to her father face to face.
She is waiting to find out if her family will receive compensation, which could go towards helping to pay for his health care.
The Government has now said it will make compensation payments to members of the Windrush generation who suffered as a result of official challenges to their migration status.
And along with other members and family members of those from the Windrush generation, Clayton's family have been given a boost after it was confirmed the National Archives hold arrival records of thousands of people who came to the UK decades ago.
They have found records of his arrival - boosting hopes that Clayton could return to the UK again.