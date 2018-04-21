Windrush pensioner who worked for 51 years stranded in Jamaica and separated from family

A daughter of a Windrush pensioner has spoken of her fear she won't be able to say goodbye to her father before he dies, as he is stranded in Jamaica after he lost his right to return to the UK.

82-year-old Clayton Barnes arrived in the UK in 1959 as part of the Windrush generation, and worked and paid taxes for 51 years. He even had a British passport to his name.

However after he visited Jamaica, he was barred from returning to the UK in 2013. He is ill in hospital, and the care required costs £1,000 a month.