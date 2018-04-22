At least 57 killed in Islamic State suicide bomb at voter registration centre in Kabul

At least 57 people have been killed and over a 100 injured in a suicide bomb blast at a voter registration centre in Kabul.

The large explosion was felt across the Afghan capital, shattering windows miles away from the attack site and damaging several nearby vehicles.

Among the dead are five small children, a figure that may rise given the dozens that were injured.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said 119 people were wounded in the blast.

So-called Islamic State said they were behind the attack that targeted people receiving their national identification cards.