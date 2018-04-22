Police rule out foul play in Avicii death following two post-mortems

Police in Oman have conducted two post-mortems on the body of Grammy-nominated electronic dance artist DJ Avicii, who died on Friday aged 28 , according to Swedish media reports.

Public broadcaster SVT reported on Sunday that the post-mortems revealed nothing suspicious and foul play has been ruled out in the performer’s death.

The broadcaster says the body has been cleared to be taken back to Avicii’s native Sweden, where he was born as Tim Bergling.