Body found on uninhabited island in search for missing man

A body has been found on an uninhabited island in the search for a man who went missing two months ago.

Dean Tate, 40, from Somerset, was reported missing from Burnham-on-Sea during the early hours of February 24.

He was last seen in the TA8 Bistro on Pier Street and specialist teams searched for him on both land and in water.

A body was eventually found on Stert Island, a low-lying uninhabited island in the Bristol Channel, after Avon and Somerset Police were contacted by a member of the public.

Police recovered the body with assistance from the Coastguard and Burnham Area Rescue Boat charity.