Michael Jackson's original moonwalk shoes go up for auction

The shoes worn by Michael Jackson when he first performed his now famous moonwalk dance are up for auction.

The black leather loafers were worn by the King of Pop during a rehearsal of Billie Jean, while he was preparing for the "Motown 25" television special in 1983.

The shoes are marked "Motown 25" and signed "Michael Jackson" on the soles in blue marker. One of the shoes is also numbered "Michael #2".

According to the letter of authenticity he referred to this pair as his "magic shoes" and a pair of performance shoes has never surfaced.

Auction house GWS Auctions say the "shoes are in wonderful condition for their age, with evident signs of use to the soles."