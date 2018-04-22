Sir Mo Farah breaks British record time for London Marathon with 3rd place finish

Sir Mo Farah setting off in the 2018 London Marathon Credit: PA

Sir Mo Farah has finished third in the men's London Marathon in a British record time, unofficially recorded as two hours, six minutes and 21 seconds. He came in behind Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya in first, and Ethiopia's Shura Kitata Tola second. Kipchoge was the winner in 2015 and 2016, and the 33-year-old made it a hat-trick of victories in the scorching hot 2018 race, finishing in 2:04:16.

The 2018 men's London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge celebrates Credit: PA

The world record is currently 2.02:57, set by Dennis Kimetto four years ago. Vivian Cheruiyot timed her run to perfection to win the women's race. Kenyan Cheruiyot, 34, took advantage of failed attempts by last year's winner Mary Keitany and runner-up Tirunesh Dibaba to break Paula Radcliffe's 15-year-old world record. After nine miles Keitany and main rival Dibaba were 25 seconds ahead of Radcliffe's time.

Vivian Cheruiyot won the women's race Credit: PA