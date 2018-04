A split set up with cloud and rain through the north and western counties - ahead of this more cloud. Brighter with warm sunshine in the south-east and highs of 25C in Kent and 24C in London, making for the warmest London Marathon on record. A chance of rogue downpours in the south-east later - mostly through East Anglia. Elsewhere skies clearing to a better. clearer end to the day but it'll be cooler.