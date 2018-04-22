UK helped fake chemical attack in Douma, Syrian official tells ITV News

A senior Syrian government minister has accused the UK of being involved in faking a chemical attack on civilians in order to justify air strikes against the regime. Faisal Mekdad, the deputy foreign minister, told ITV News Britain was "absolutely" involved in faking an attack in Douma, which a number of Western governments say killed civilians including women and children. The alleged incident on the 7th April reportedly killed 75 people, leading to airstrikes by the US, France and UK, targeting several sites linked to Syria's chemical weapons programme.

Missiles over Damascus after the US and allies launched airstrikes against Syria Credit: PA

"We are not aware that women and children were killed. We think this is a theatre. That was made to be used by the western powers to launch such an attack against Syria," Mekdad told ITV News correspondent Dan Rivers. "I believe what our doctors who were there in the hospital, in that minute, they were saying they did not see any dead person," he added.

Syrian minister Faisal Mekdad has accused the UK of helping to stage a chemical attack Credit: ITV News

"I believe our doctors, not international propaganda." The head of a medical relief agency operating in Syria has claimed medics who responded to the attack have been subjected to “extreme intimidation” by Syrian officials. People who had told ITV News they lost their children in the alleged attack were "forced to give such testimonies" Mekdad added.

Explosions from Syrian government attacks on Douma Credit: AP