- ITV Report
Three dead in Nashville Waffle House shooting
Three people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, police in Nashville say.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the gunman was a white man with short hair who was wearing only black trousers and a coat.
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.
Local police said authorities are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking.
They said they named him as a suspect because the car that the gunman arrived in was registered to him.