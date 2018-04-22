World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 117

A great-great-great grandmother thought to be the oldest person in the world has died in Japan aged 117.

Nabi Tajima, who was born August 4, 1900, became the world's oldest seven months ago after the death of 117 year old Jamaican Violet Brown.

Ms Tajima, who was thought to be the last person born in the 19th century, had seven sons, two daughters and reportedly more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren.

She died in hospital on Saturday shortly before 8pm, having been cared for there since January, according to an official in the town of Kikai off Kyushu.

Her town of Kikai is a small island of about 7,000 people halfway between Okinawa and Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands.