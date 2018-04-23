A look at the royal baby in numbers

Here is a look at the royal baby by numbers: 2 – Baby Cambridge has two homes – Kensington Palace’s 20-room Apartment 1A in London and 10-bedroom country residence Anmer Hall in Norfolk. 3 – The new royal baby will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child – a younger sibling to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

5 – William and Kate’s baby will be born fifth in line to the throne. The baby is also a 5 x great-grandchild of Queen Victoria. 6 – The baby is the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild. The baby will bump Prince Harry down to sixth in line. 7 – The Cambridges celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on April 29.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day Credit: Chris Ison/PA

9 – Weeks of age Princess Charlotte was when she was christened. George was 13 weeks old at his christening. 15 – Years William and Kate have been together. 35 – Number of months between Charlotte and the new baby. Kate and William will have three children aged four and under. 36 – Kate is 36. William turns 36 in June this year. 41 – Royal births are celebrated with a 41-gun salute.

The royal baby will live at Kensington Palace Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA