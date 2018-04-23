BBC reporter did not reveal Sir Cliff raid-Yewtree connection, court told

The BBC journalist who reported on a police search of Sir Cliff Richard’s home did not tell his editor the source of his story was from within Operation Yewtree, the High Court heard. The 77-year-old entertainer is claiming “substantial” damages for what he says was a “very serious invasion” of his privacy when the raid on his home was broadcast in 2014. The broadcasts included footage taken from a helicopter flown above the singer’s home on a private estate in Sunningdale, Berkshire.

Court artist sketch of Sir Cliff giving evidence. Credit: PA

The BBC contends there was a “legitimate public interest” in its coverage and is vigorously defending the case. The court previously heard reporter Dan Johnson met with a South Yorkshire Police detective and the force’s head of communications after receiving a “tip-off” from another source that Sir Cliff was being investigated over an allegation of sexual assault. During cross examination on Monday Declan Wilson, the BBC’s north of England bureau editor at the time, said Mr Johnson gave him some information about his confidential source. However, he said Mr Johnson did not mention that the source was connected with Operation Yewtree or the Metropolitan Police.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.