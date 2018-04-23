BBC's responsibility to report Cliff Richard probe, editor tells damages hearing

The BBC did “the right thing” by revealing that detectives were investigating Sir Cliff Richard and searching his home following a child sex assault allegation, an editor has told a High Court judge. Gary Smith told Mr Justice Mann that journalists had a responsibility to report such stories. He said public interest reporting often involved revealing things a famous name would prefer the public did not hear. Mr Smith, who was UK news editor for BBC News at the time of the search and is now the corporation’s head of news and current affairs in Scotland, outlined his thoughts on Monday during the latest stage of a High Court trial in London.

Gary Smith said the BBC had a responsibility to report the story. Credit: Gary Smith

Sir Cliff, 77, has sued the BBC over coverage of the South Yorkshire Police search in August 2014 and wants damages at the “top end” of the scale. He says the coverage, which involved the use of a helicopter, was a “very serious invasion” of his privacy. The BBC disputes his claims. Bosses say coverage of the search of the apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was accurate and in good faith.

