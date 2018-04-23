Body of missing Brit Liam Colgan found in Hamburg river, charity says

His body was recovered from the River Elbe in the city on Monday, a statement from The Lucie Blackman Trust said.

Liam Colgan, 29, from Inverness, vanished during his brother Eamonn’s stag celebrations in the German city in the early hours of February 10.

The body of a Scottish man who went missing on a stag weekend in Hamburg has been found, according to a charity helping his family.

The charity, which helps the families of those missing abroad, said: “The Lucie Blackman Trust is saddened to confirm that a body found in the River Elbe, Hamburg, is that of Liam Colgan, missing after attending his brother’s stag weekend in the German city.

“Whilst formal identification is yet to be carried out, Mr Colgan’s driving licence was in the pocket of the jacket, and the clothes were those he was wearing the night he disappeared.

“The trust asks that Mr Colgan’s family be given space and privacy to grieve at this difficult time.”

Chief executive Matthew Searle said: “An astonishing amount of support has been apparent in this case –the search for Liam has been joined by thousands of people, both German and British, and we would like to thank all of them for their support.

“Our thoughts are of course with Liam’s family and friends today.”