Camilla's private side revealed in new TV documentary

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed how she has a "good cry" after spending time with children with life limiting illnesses. Camilla, who invites terminally ill children into her home each year to decorate the Clarence House Christmas tree, said it was her way of coping after being moved by their stories. Viewers will get a rare glimpse of the work of the Duchess on Monday night. Cameras were granted permission to film Prince Charles’ wife throughout her 70th birthday year and follow her at work in the UK, on tour overseas and on rainy walks in Scotland with her dogs.

She talks about how she loves being a grandmother, about her excitement for this year’s royal wedding and how she is moved by many those she meets. The Duchess has for years battled with her public image. It is often framed by the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997. And despite being married to the Prince of Wales for the last 13 years, many people still cast their minds back to the breakdown of the Prince’s previous marriage.

Camilla is very likely to be Queen when Charles becomes King. Credit: ITV/The Real Camilla

The programme does not shy away from those issues, nor does it ignore the debate about Camilla’s future role when Charles becomes King. While Clarence House will never be drawn on the matter, Camilla is very likely to be Queen as she will be consort to the monarch. Never before in British history has the wife of a King not been called Queen and so it is very likely that Camilla will be just that.

Camilla's friends say she has never been motivated by status. Credit: ITV/The Real Camilla