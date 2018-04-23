South Korea silences its propaganda broadcasts at border with North ahead of summit

South Korea has pressed the mute button on its anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts at the border with North Korea for the first time in two years.

It comes just days before the leaders of both countries are to meet for talks expected to focus on the North's nuclear programme, Seoul officials said.

For years the two sides have used loudspeakers at the border to blast propaganda at each other across the 4km-wide demilitarised zone that separates the two countries.

The South broadcasts include K-pop hits, while the North favours patriotic songs and praise for its leader Kim Jong Un.

Following a thaw in relations, however, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are due to meet in the truce village of Panmunjom on Friday for talks.

South Korea has turned off its broadcasts to try to ease military tensions ahead of that.