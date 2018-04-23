Duchess of Cambridge in early stages of third labour

The Duchess is due to give birth to her third child. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to hospital in the "early stages of labour". Kate was taken to the private Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, as she prepares to give birth to her third child. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday morning:

The baby prince or princess will be fifth in line to the throne, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's sixth great-grandchild and a younger brother or sister for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The duchess is being cared for by consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who is the surgeon-gynaecologist to the household, and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, the Queen's surgeon-gynaecologist - part of the trusted team who delivered George and Charlotte. Highly-trained midwives will also be on hand, while experts will be waiting in the wings in case of an emergency. For her previous births, Kate had a 23-strong team of top medics working or on stand-by from Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust - which runs St Mary's Hospital.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge with their son Prince George in 2013. Credit: PA

Theatre staff were ready, along with a lab technician, replacement anaesthetists and paediatricians, a back-up for the consultant, and workers from a special baby care unit. With the baby on its way, press pens will now open outside the hospital as journalists, photographers and camera crews wait for confirmation of the baby's arrival. Royal watchers will be expecting a swift delivery. With George, the duchess gave birth 10-and-a-half hours after being admitted to hospital, but Charlotte was born just two hours and 34 minutes after Kate arrived at the Lindo Wing.

The Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte in Sandringham in 2015. Credit: PA

The birth will be declared in both conventional and contemporary ways. An announcement will be emailed to the press and a celebratory tweet posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter feed - @KensingtonRoyal. There will also be the traditional custom of placing a framed paper proclamation on an ornate gold stand behind the iron railings of Buckingham Palace. Just like with her first and second children, Kate is hoping for a natural birth and does not know whether she is having a boy or a girl. Bookmakers will be waiting to see whether they have to pay out on the name, delivery date, hair colour and weight of the baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Credit: PA