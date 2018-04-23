European court rejects plea from parents of Alfie Evans

European human rights judges have rejected a plea from the parents of a 23-month-old boy who has been at the centre of two rounds of a life-support treatment fight.

Tom Evans and Kate James, who are both in their early twenties and from Liverpool, on Friday failed to persuade Supreme Court justices to consider their case.

They had asked judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to intervene.

But judges at the ECHR have refused to intervene.

Alfie Evans’s parents had already lost one round of fights, in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and ECHR.