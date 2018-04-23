'I live in terror' - India's women speak out over nation's rape crisis

India has been gripped by outrage over a series of brutal rapes, the latest of which included the gang-rape of an eight-year-old baby. Following protests and calls for action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced capital punishment for anyone convicted or raping a child under the age of 12. Women in India have told ITV News the harsh reality of living in a nation seized by a rape crisis.

Kritika, 28, tells ITV News the key problem lies with how society is educated. "We live in a society that teaches don't get raped instead of don't rape, she said.

Jyoti, 27, who also lives in India explains the "painful" reality of how the bias against women begins before birth. Describing the growing trend of sex selective abortions against baby girls, she told ITV News: "It is really painful. " If we are not born we are killed in the womb. "If we are born, we are subjugated. We are told what to wear, what to eat and how to do it."

Unnati, 21

'Being a girl in India is really hard,' .Unnati, 21 Credit: ITV News

Mansi, 26, tells ITV News how the recent spate of rapes have made her feel unsafe in her own city. "I cannot go out with my friends, I cannot go out with my family. "We're not at all safe."

