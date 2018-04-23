Ian Wright 'saddened' after football memorabilia sold in Storage Hunters style auction

Up to 500 items of Ian Wright memorabilia have been sold in the US. Credit: PA

Former footballer Ian Wright has described his sadness after discovering a haul of his memorabilia was sold at auction. The Arsenal legend's ex-wife was late on a payment for a storage facility in the US, meaning up to 500 pieces, including a This Is Your Life red book and a Golden Boot trophy, were put up for auction. The Sun said the job lot of memorabilia from the ex-Arsenal striker's glory days was purchased by a US dealer at a Storage Hunters-style auction. It is reported that some items for sale online have been priced in the thousands of pounds.

The jersey awarded to Ian Wright for smashing Arsenal's top scorer record. Credit: county-cards.com

Ian Wright's Golden Boot award. Credit: county-cards.com

Items reportedly include a goal of the month trophy on sale at £6,000, a This Is Your Life book embossed with the pundit's name at £5,000 and a match ball and signed shirts for £500 each. He told The Sun: “It's a sad situation when you have been trying for so long to get your memorabilia back and then find out it’s turned up in a lock-up in America which has now been repossessed. “It's just really sad that it has come to this.” One of the shirts was a signed Arsenal shirt with the number 185, which was given to Wright in 1998 to mark his record goal tally for the team.

Wrighty spent one year at Celtic towards the end of his career. Credit: county-cards.com

'This Is Your Life' book embossed with Ian Wrights name is up for £5,000. Credit: county-cards.com