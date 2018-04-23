ITV News hears conflicting accounts over Douma chemical attack

International chemical weapons inspectors have collected samples of soil and human tissue from the Syrian town of Douma in an effort to establish if such weapons were used by President Assad's forces in an attack there.

On Monday ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers was taken, by regime minders, to the hospital where those who were affected by the attack were treated.

Accounts heard by ITV News gave conflicting stories about what exactly happened during the attack, which took place two weeks ago.

The atrocities in Douma triggered retaliatory strikes by Western powers on the Syrian government's chemical facilities.

Britain, America and France say the regime used chemical substances, most likely chlorine and sarin, that medical workers said killed more than 40 people.

The Syrian government and its ally Russia denied responsibility for the attack.