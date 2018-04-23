Premier League star Mohamed Salah remains Egypt's humble hero

Salah won the PFA Player of the Year. Credit: PA

Mohamed Salah has been crowned the PFA Player of the Year and new King of the Kop after a fantastic goal-scoring season - but back home in Egypt he remains the humble hero. The 25-year-old raised eyebrows when he arrived at Anfield for £34.3 million last summer after a disappointing spell at Chelsea earlier in his career. Now he is the Premier League's top scorer and one of the world's most sought-after players. But Salah was a hero in his homeland long before he moved to Liverpool for a number of lesser known reasons.

Many Egyptians regard Salah as a national hero.

He is adored in Egypt and not just because he helped them to World Cup qualification, but because he has never forgotten where he came from. When he's not helping Liverpool win matches, he's helping Egyptians in his hometown find education and healthcare. Salah has set up a charity for his local community which is helping build a religious school and funding new equipment for the area's hospital. Mohammed Benazi, who runs the charity, said: "A number of needy people came knocking on his door for help. "He wanted to have a more organised way of helping people, to spare them from knocking on his door."

Children wearing the Roma Mohamed Salah jersey.

In many ways, Salah is the perfect player to have the spotlight trained on him, as he is the first to deflect praise onto his team-mates for the role they play in his success. But he will be seen as pivotal if Liverpool are to progress in the Champions League semi-finals against Roma. "My personal ambition is to win something with the team. I always think about the team, I don't think about myself," he said ahead of the match. "The most important thing is to win something with the team and we're very close now with the semi-final. Hopefully we're going to win. "The team has helped me a lot because of the way we play. They pass me the ball a lot and always try to find me."