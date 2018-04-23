New prince weighs in as Kate’s heaviest baby yet

The average weight of a baby in the UK is around 7lb 7oz (3.5 kg).

Charlotte, at 8lb 3oz, weighed slightly less than George’s 8lb 6oz – but was still above average.

The new baby Prince of Cambridge weighed 8lb 7oz – heavier than both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

All of three of the Duchess of Cambridge’s children have weighed more than 8lbs.

But the new prince is not the heaviest royal baby in recent years.

That title falls to Savannah Phillips – the daughter of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips – who weighed 8lb 8oz in 2010.

George was the heaviest future king to be born in recent history.

Prince William weighed 7lb 1.5oz in 1982, while Prince Charles weighed 7lb 6oz in 1948.

Prince Harry weighed 6lb 14oz in 1984.

The Queen – then Princess Elizabeth – was born by Caesarean section in her maternal grandparents’ London home and was also third in line to the throne at the time, but her weight was not announced, as was previously the custom for royal babies.

Subsequent babies are usually bigger than first-born babies and weigh in around 138g (5oz) heavier, BabyCentre.co.uk said.